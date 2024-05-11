Glass Animals to stage KL show in February 2025

ENGLISH indie rock band Glass Animals is set to perform in Malaysia on Feb 21, 2025 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur following its US and UK tours.

The Grammy and Brit-nominated band recently released its fourth studio album I Love You So Fxxing Much and is currently on a world tour, headlining iconic venues. Dubbed Human Music Group Sensations Glass Animals: Tour of Earth, this tour arrives in Australia later this year and continues in Asia early 2025.

Formed in Oxford in 2010, Glass Animals comprises Dave Bayley (vocals, songwriter, producer), with his childhood friends Joe Seaward (drums), Edmund Irwin-Singer (bass, keys) and Drew MacFarlane (guitar, keys).

Its latest singles Creatures in Heaven and A Tear In Space (Airlock) introduce I Love You So Fxxing Much, an album born from an existential crisis Bayley experienced after the success of its third album Dreamland (2020) and its breakout single Heat Waves.

Released during the pandemic, Dreamland resonated worldwide, catapulting the band to fame. Heat Waves made history, becoming the first song by a British band since the Spice Girls' Wannabe in 1995 to stay at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks. It also became the first song by a British band to top the Spotify Global Chart, amassing over 44 billion global streams.

I Love You So Fxxing Much – Glass Animals’ most personal record yet, explores love in all its forms, with each track dedicated to a different side of it.

“It took everything to make this record. It feels like a child to me. It was painful at times. I had to look at all the different types of love and everything that comes with that, from happiness to the mundane, regret to hate and loss. All of these stories are set against a backdrop of the other biggest thing in the universe: The universe. It’s arguing that human connection and the love between us is much bigger, more important and more complex. Nothing else matters,” Bayley explained.

Mastercard cardholders in Malaysia can access presale tickets next Monday until Wednesday. Live Nation members can secure tickets during a presale next Wednesday. General tickets will be available next Thursday.