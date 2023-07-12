Godzilla x Kong rises

WARNER Bros Pictures has recently unveiled the official trailer for the highly anticipated MonsterVerse film titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Following their epic clash in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, the two iconic creatures are set to become unlikely allies yet again as they confront a formidable new adversary, far more powerful than any of them individually.

The newly released trailer provides a glimpse of the intense action that awaits audiences, showcasing the colossal monsters in the movie. However, it is not all about destruction. The trailer also offers a sneak peek of Baby Kong, an unexpected arrival that appears to greatly surprise King Kong himself.

The trailer also revealed the existence of a colossal ape alongside Kong. A formidable red ape appears to challenge Kong for his title, raising concerns among Monarch personnel about Kong’s ability to confront this new threat.

Kong and Godzilla appear to have resolved their dispute from the previous film, as the trailer indicates. The concluding scenes portray them running side by side, presumably gearing up to confront the new adversary together.

Before the trailer’s debut, the studio also provided a potential name for the red ape in an Instagram post, “Skar King.”

Returning to the director’s chair is Adam Wingard, who previously directed the previous film. Wingard is making MonsterVerse history by becoming the only filmmaker to helm more than one project in the Godzilla franchise.

Having successfully navigated one monster movie, Wingard expresses readiness and openness to the possibility of taking on more in the future.

“As soon as the last movie came out and the audiences started to see it, I was like, You just can’t separate these two guys again,‘” said Wingard, according to IGN. “It’s too exciting to have them in one movie. And now, the next one has to be about the continuation of that relationship, which is going to be the team-up.”

Wingard collaborated on the story with screenwriters Terry Rossio and Simon Barrett, with additional contributions to the script from Jeremy Slater. The cast of the film includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire will be released in theatres on April 12, 2024.