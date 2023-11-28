RECENTLY, a Grab driver faced a terrifying experience when he was stabbed by a 13-year-old boy.

The one-minute video of the incident was uploaded to the Penduduk Sungai Petani Kedah Facebook group yesterday (Nov 27).

In the video, the driver, who had been driving the teenager aimlessly for the previous hour, chastised him throughout the ride, telling him not to “main-main” (fool around).

When the car pulled to a stop and the driver reached into his breast pocket to take out some money, the boy abruptly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The driver was able to defend himself by biting the teen’s hand since, thankfully the knife landed on the seatbelt and the teen lacked the strength to plunge it deep enough to injure him.

However, after the teenager’s attempt at stabbing failed, he threw open the car door and fled on foot, leaving the driver gasping in his seat as he tried to process what had happened.

Later, Berita Harian said that the Grab driver had filed a police report two hours earlier, which led to the teen’s arrest by police at 10 p.m last night.

According to Assistant Commissioner Zaidy Che Hassan, chief of Kuala Muda district police, the teenager had arranged for the ride at Lorong Taman Keladi at 5:43 p.m. and requested that the driver lend him RM50 so that he could pay his rent.

Nevertheless, the driver told him he would have to drop him off there if he didn’t have any money.

The teenager, however, objected and asked to be brought to his home in Bandar Sri Astana so that he could obtain the necessary funds to cover the fare.

The teenager the paid the driver RM18 and requested to be returned to Taman Keladi after arriving at the aforementioned house.

Along with that, he led the driver through multiple back lanes, which extended the ride.

“After dropping the teenager off at Taman Keladi, the driver requested an extra RM9, to which he was given RM20,“ he claimed.

Zaidy continued, saying the teenager attempted to rob the driver but was unsuccessful, stabbing him with the knife as he was ready to give him the change.

“We think the teenager’s anger over being reprimanded by the driver during the ride was what started the incident.

He had no prior criminal history and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the results of his urine screening test.” Zaidy went on.

The adolescent has been placed under remand to cooperate with investigations, and the case is being looked into for attempted robbery under Section 393 of the Penal Code.