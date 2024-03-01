Ushering in the New Year with a huge crowd is indeed exciting but it wasn’t the same feeling for the 128 employees of Alam Flora who had to clean it all up. Alam Flora Sdn Bhd took to their TikTok to showcase how much trash was discarded around the streets of Kuala Lumpur during the New Year’s celebration.

According to the caption, they estimated that 3.06 tonnes of rubbish was gathered and that it took 128 workers, supervisors and operational executives from Alam Flora. The cleaning work was carried out as early as 12 midnight onwards.

The areas that were involved in the clean up were KLCC, Bukit Bintang and Dataran Merdeka.

In the 1 minute and 22 second video, Alam Flora wrote, “At the time where people are having fun celebrating the New Year, there are still folks who litter everywhere. Alam Flora heroes worked together to do the clean up work.”