84% of employees more productive in hybrid setups, Zoom study reveals

A recent study by Zoom highlights that 84% of employees feel more productive in hybrid and remote work setups compared to traditional office settings.

In Malaysia, while hybrid work has not yet gained full acceptance, it is becoming widely adopted and frequently discussed.

One key finding from the study is that hybrid work not only boosts productivity but also strengthens team connections.

A notable 82% of hybrid employees reported feeling more connected to their teams and managers, further supporting the case for flexible work models.

The ongoing discussion surrounding hybrid work often revolves around productivity, with concerns over whether remote employees can perform as effectively as those working in the office.

However, the study puts those doubts to rest, revealing that “84% of leaders said boosting productivity is their top priority when figuring out the best working setup for their company.”

Additionally, the survey underscores that connection within teams doesn’t necessarily depend on in-person interactions.

While 72% of in-office employees reported feeling connected to their managers, the number rose to 82% among those in hybrid setups.

This suggests that effective relationships can thrive in both digital and physical environments, with one participant noting, “Feeling connected doesn’t always need in-person interaction.”

Looking ahead, flexibility remains at the forefront of leaders’ minds. Despite the recent shift to hybrid work, 75% of business leaders predict further changes in working styles over the next two years.

According to the survey, 82% of leaders plan to increase workplace flexibility during this period, with many already noticing significant shifts. Half of the respondents observed that their workplace had become “much more flexible,” while 45% reported a slight increase in flexibility.

“As hybrid work becomes the dominant model, leaders must embrace flexibility, adapt to employees’ changing preferences, and invest in better workplace technology and AI solutions.

“This will help them improve productivity and the overall employee experience, and better prepare them for long-term success. With the right strategic foresight, leaders can navigate the complexities of an evolving work environment, strive to build a future-ready workforce, and thrive in this new world of work. ” the study suggests.

The findings come from global Future of Work and IT Leadership surveys conducted by Reworked INSIGHTS for Zoom, which gathered insights from over 600 IT and C-suite leaders and nearly 1,900 knowledge workers worldwide.

The surveys were conducted online with all responses mandatory and anonymous.