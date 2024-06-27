Malaysian workers ranked 7th saddest in Southeast Asia

ACCORDING to a Facebook post by Seasia Stats, Malaysia ranked 7th in the region for Daily Workplace Sadness in Southeast Asia, just behind Thailand.

The detailed survey from the State of the Global Workplace 2024 Report by Gallup revealed that 14% of Malaysian respondents admitted to feeling sad at work daily.

The survey also highlighted Cambodia and Myanmar as the frontrunners in daily worker sadness, with 36% and 32% respondents admitting to feeling sad at work respectively.

In contrast, Vietnam emerged with the lowest sadness rate in the region at just 11%.

The report also revealed 21% of Malaysians experience daily stress at work while 16% experience daily anger.

The report further pointed out under its daily sadness category, 25% of workers in the region were attributed to onsite workers.

The “State of the Global Workplace: 2024” report uses employed adults aged 15 and above across over 160 countries for its survey.

Approximately 1,000 individuals per country were surveyed , by translating core questions into their respective local languages.

The report compares annual data to analyse global and regional workplace trends, focusing on job satisfaction, employee engagement, and broader workplace dynamics.

