A New York-based music company apparently terminated 99 of their employees after they failed to attend a mandatory morning meeting, leaving only 11 staff members employed.

The mass layoff came to light when an intern shared the CEO’s termination notice on Reddit under r/mildlyinfuriating on November 16.

The Musicians Club founder and CEO Baldvin Oddsson, made the announcement via Slack, a messaging platform, where the message was subsequently screenshot.

“Any of those who did not show up during the morning meeting, this is your official notice: You are fired for failing to do what you agreed to do, you failed to complete the contract and attend the meeting properly,“ the message read.

He had ordered terminated employees to return company property and remove themselves from company accounts.

“Log out of all accounts and remove yourself from this Slack immediately.”

In the message, he expressed disappointment with employee commitment to the company.

“I gave you an opportunity to make your life better, to work hard, and to grow. Yet, you have shown me that you don’t take this seriously.

“Out of 110 people, only 11 were present this morning. Those 11 get to stay. The rest of you are terminated,“ he added.

The post received over 19,000 upvotes and 2,000 comments before being deleted, but was later shared on r/LinkedInLunatics, where a user revealed that the same CEO is now hiring on LinkedIn.

“The entire team got fired, but the CEO is ‘hiring’ on LinkedIn,“ the post stated.

Many users criticised the CEO’s actions and expressed sympathy for the employees.

One user questioned, “Wait, how do you cut 90 people out of your small business and survive?” Another replied, “You don’t fire 90% of your staff over a missed meeting—you manufacture a reason to cut them without warning because there’s a major financial issue.”

However, one comment raised suspicion: “The so-called company has only 20 ‘employees’ on LinkedIn, most of whom are ‘interns.’ Looks like just a social media strategy to get publicity.”