EVERYONE knows that the disabled parking space is reserved for those with disabilities, but some able-bodied individuals do not seem to think so.

An able-bodied couple was caught on camera recently for using the disabled parking spot in a shopping mall parking lot for some alleged quick retail therapy,

The couple’s actions were recorded as part of a social experiment conducted by a content creator named Zachary Chiah, to see if anyone would have the gall to take up the parking space from those who needed it, according to a post on Facebook.

Zachary politely confronted the couple, but was met with hostility instead.

In the video, the man justified his actions of taking up the parking spot, explaining that his trip to the mall would only take a short while.

Zachary then advised the couple the importance of the parking space.

“Do you work here? If you don’t work here, are you a disabled person?!

“If you don’t work here, and you are not a disabled person, just relax, don’t disturb me; I need to be quick,“ the man yelled.

The couple returned to their vehicle after 40 minutes, spotted carrying multiple shopping bags.

Netizens were, of course, annoyed by the couple’s careless action and suggested that they be punished with a fine or have their vehicle towed away.

Others also called for better law enforcement in such areas, so it will deter others from parking in the disabled area.