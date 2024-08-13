PERIKATAN Nasional’s by-election operations director, Annuar Musa, recently found himself at the centre of a social media storm after being spotted in Nenggiri, Kelantan, distributing food aid to the orang asli community while donning a Louis Vuitton jacket.

As the by-election unfolds, Annuar was seen handing out packets of instant noodles and biscuits to the underprivileged.

However, it wasn’t the food aid that caught the public’s eye but rather his choice of attire, Sukan Star TV posted on its Facebook account. According to a Louis Vuitton site, the jacket sold for over RM13,600.

Netizens responded with criticism in the comments.

“Wearing an LV jacket is all flashy... but the donation is just instant noodles and biscuits,” one user called Petaling Junati commented.

UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi took to Facebook to express his disapproval, urging Annuar Musa to tone down his wardrobe choices, particularly when addressing the needs of the less fortunate.

“Several photos of Annuar wearing Louis Vuitton items have gone viral. His shirt is LV, his watch is LV, even his slippers are LV. This comes after Annuar wore an LV shirt while handing out Maggi noodles to orang asli voters,” he wrote on his Facebook account.

“Poor Annuar. It’s not wrong for him to wear branded items. It’s true, it’s his money. But there should be some limits.”

“Next time, don’t go overboard when talking about how the people are struggling while you’re wearing LV,” he stated.

“Act a little. Wear a kopiah (a Muslim cap) and a kain pelekat (a type of sarong worn by Muslim community) with the Gajah Duduk brand.”

He took a jibe saying: “Annuar said that PAS members accusing DAP of being kafir harbi (non-Muslims who are against Islam) misspoke.

“But wearing a Louis Vuitton shirt isn’t something you can do by mistake.”

While Annuar’s jacket has sparked significant attention, Puad’s mention of an LV watch and slippers remains unverified, as these items were not visible in the circulated photos.