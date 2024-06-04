$!Adopter threatens to abandon dog after overseas job offer

The Animal Rescue Organization’s interactions are depicted in the images below:

The shelter explained they lacked space due to a full capacity and shared a shocking detail: Teh’s owners threatened to abandon her if the rescue wouldn’t take her back.

RUFF love Malaysia, a dedicated animal rescue organization, recently shared a disheartening story on their Instagram account. a dog named Teh, previously adopted from their shelter, was returned under troubling circumstances.

Sadly, this wasn’t Teh’s first taste of abandonment. Previously found tied to a street pole with her sister, she now faces another uncertain future.

Adding to the heartbreak, Teh developed skin problems not present during her initial stay. The dedicated staff is working tirelessly to restore her physical and emotional well-being, recognizing the toll abandonment takes on animals.

However, the organization is committed to ensuring Teh never feels abandoned again.

This incident serves as a powerful reminder: Responsible pet ownership means planning for your furry friend’s future, whether it’s relocating with you or finding them a loving home if your circumstances change.

This is what we learned after chatting with a representative!

Unlike traditional shelters, Ruff Love Malaysia fosters animals in homes to prepare them for adoption. They prioritize sick, abused, and abandoned animals, but rely on boarding (expensive) or social media adoption drives when overcrowded.

To find forever homes, they heavily utilize social media and hold adoption drives for their surplus of animals. Unfortunately, most rescues in Malaysia face overcrowding, but spaying/neutering pets is seen as a crucial solution to decrease the stray population.