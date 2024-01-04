Tengku Permaisuri Selangor saddened, disappointed over catch, kill method for stray dogs

SHAH ALAM: Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin today expressed her sadness and disappointment over the latest developments of stray dog-catching operations in Selangor.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin said she disagreed strongly with the catch and kill approach practised by any local authority, including the upcoming planned operation by Shah Alam City Council at Setia Alam that went viral recently.

“I believe there are many other methods that can be used to curb this issue, including neutering.

“As Royal Patron for the Stray Free Selangor (SFS) campaign managed by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), I want the local authorities to fine tune all new approaches that are more holistic to manage these stray dogs,” she posted on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook account today.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also shared that she had previously suggested that efforts to preserve the welfare and reduce the number of strays be intensified, including through the Create Caring and Compassionate Communities (CCC).

Her Royal Highness also said that CCC had outlined several main initiatives involving cooperation between the local authorities and the SPCA to hold Responsible Pet Ownership (RPO) sessions with residents.

Tengku Permaisuri Selangor also suggested that local authorities set up stray protection homes in every housing area with the help of animal lovers and also expand neutering programmes, adding that it would be good if it was mandatory for housing developers to build or set up such protection homes.

“Currently, the Selangor SPCA together with Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Veterinary Medicine Faculty; the Malaysian Veterinary Medical Association (MAVMA) and the Malaysian Small Animal Veterinary Association (MSAVA) are conducting a cat and dog neutering programme called ‘Potong-Royong’.

“Since its start in March 2023, 1,626 animals have been neutered under this programme in an effort to reduce the stray population,” she said.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin said that it was time for the relevant authorities to review the Local Government Development Ministry circular No 5 Year 2014 on the Standard Operating Procedures for Catching and Disposal of Stray Dogs in Local Authority Areas so that it is more relevant to the current situation.

“I truly hope that efforts to care for the stray animals’ welfare will continue and will not just a flash in the pan,” she said.

An upcoming operation on a task force and stray-dog catch and kill operation by the MBSA in the Setia Alam area had gone viral recently, and was widely criticised by the public. -Bernama