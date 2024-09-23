HOW much would you pay for a Ramly burger?

For American streamer and content creator, Darren Watkins Jr - he’s willing to fork out RM362 for this favourite Malaysian roadside snack.

In his recent trip to Malaysia, Watkins, or better known as IShowSpeed, ended his chaotic experience with a pit stop in Bangsar for a quintessential Malaysian supper meal— a good ol’ Ramly burger.

“Oh my god, it looks good,” yelled Speed, even jumping in excitement as the seller prepares his order, a ‘burger Ramly special’.

“He wrapped the egg around the beef? This is something I have never seen before!”

He then takes a bite of the burger before proclaiming, “Oh my god! Why is everything here good?”

“Every food here is good!”

In a TikTok video by @syokgeng, he then proceeds to dig into his pocket before handing the burger seller a huge wad of cash.

The lucky burger vendor received a total of 350,000 KHR – worth about RM362.

“It’s not in US dollars, but it’s still more than what I usually get for a single burger.

“But just to let everyone know, I still sell my burgers in Malaysian Ringgit,” shared the vendor in the video.

The TikTok view has been viewed over 1.2 million times with almost 73,000 likes and over 700 comments.

Many netizens shared that the vendor ought to frame the RM362 as a memento because his business is about to go viral.

“The price was RM362 for one of Speed’s burgers. Soon, its value will increase by tens of thousands because you’ve gone viral, and people will come. Keep that money in a frame as a memory of the start of your business blowing up,“ @zul_zanial commented.

A few others also praised the vendor for his delicious burgers.

“This brother’s burgers are really delicious. His crispy burger is so good,” said @haziqaiman.

For those of you who are curious, Speed gave the burger a 9.5 out of 10 rating.

What a fortunate burger vendor! We hope more success comes his way.