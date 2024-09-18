SO by now, you must have heard of the name “IShowSpeed” and his rather chaotic 24 hours in Kuala Lumpur.

The American streamer and content creator who has 30.2 million followers on YouTube made a pit stop in Malaysia during his Southeast Asia tour and well its been a rather “crazy” experience.

Darren Watkins Jr or better known as IShowSpeed even dined at the ‘Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger’ restaurant but it wasn’t a calm experience.

From the livestream, he could be seen mobbed by thousands and thousands of fans as he attempted to make his way to the restaurant.

Fans could be heard chanting “IShowSpeed” numerous times.

At one point, the management of the restaurant even had to close its shutters to prevent entry of the growing crowd. In the livestream, the streamer was informed that fans had allegedly broken the escalator in an attempt to meet him, which had the streamer in disbelief.

“They actually broke the escalator.

“In terms of like craziness, this might be, out of our whole tour, this might be like, number one. I think this is more crazy than the Philippines,” said the shocked streamer.

Thankfully, Speed enjoyed every bite of the fried rice, to the point of even performing a back flip after his meal.

The mob didn’t stop even when Speed entered his vehicle, they continued to tap on his car windows. To make matters worse, the cameraman informs him that “they broke the camera”, referring to the fans.

“That’s not the way, come on Malaysia. This country’s crazy,” said a rather disappointing-sounding Speed.

Fortunately at night, Speed has a more decent time, even enjoying a Ramly burger in peace, even asking, “Where was this crowd?”

He shared at the end of the livestream that he plans to visit Singapore after his stop in Malaysia. He has since visited the Philippines, Vietnam, and Cambodia on his Southeast Asia tour.

