Animal shelter in Russia rescues 17kg obese cat

WHILE pet owners show their affection for their furry loved ones through food, it is important to keep in mind that overfeeding has detrimental effects that can hinder the pet’s ability to live a normal life.

Recently, an animal shelter in Russia rescued an obese cat named Kroshik that weighed a whooping 17 kilograms (kg).

“Kroshik was very dearly loved. That kind of love that leaves no room for the cat to be itself,” @matroskin_prm said on their Instagram post.

The average weight of a domesticated cat is around 3.6kg to 4.5kg.

The poor feline was unable to walk due to his large size and had to be enrolled in a special program assisting the male cat in weight loss and physical rehabilitation.

“Kroshik was overfed with bread crusts, soup, (cat food), and meat. The clinic couldn’t perform an ultrasound because the sensors wouldn’t work due to the thick layer of fat,” the post added.

In the program, Kroshik is required to lose between 70 to 150 grams of fat every week and housed in a rehabilitation centre where he will later walk on a treadmill to get his health back on track.

In the post, the animal shelter explained that the physical examinations for Kroshik will come up to 9,045 RUB (RM430) but his full rehabilitation will cost 30,000 RUB (RM1,427).

In another post on Instagram, the animal shelter updated that Kroshik is able to walk again.

A video attached to the post showed Kroshik walking in a tub of water.