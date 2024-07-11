A father’s effort to provide for his daughter, despite financial struggles, has gained attention after he posted a video of a heartfelt surprise.

The video, accompanied by subtitles, shows a father who, although unable to buy a new phone for his daughter, made sure she feels valued.

In the nearly two-minute clip posted on TikTok, user @ceokuterer the father shares his thoughts with the caption: “My daughter, as long as I can, I will try. I’m in Kuala Terengganu and I felt so close to you at UiTM Machang, Kelantan.”

He explains that the phone his daughter was using is damaged: “If Papa has more money, you want to change the battery and the phone’s camera because it’s broken.”

Despite the phone’s poor condition, he continues, “Papa has no money anymore, my daughter,” signalling his inability to afford repairs or a replacement.

When it’s crunch time, the man delivers.

The surprise comes when he places a second-hand iPhone on the table while his daughter isn’t looking.

When she turns to see the phone, her reaction is immediate and emotional.

She continues her smile as the father writes: “My daughter, even though your father bought this phone second hand, I hope you like this gift.”

His daughter’s tears follow her smile, and the father adds: “She is crying. Mama is more emotional, she is also crying.”

The video also showed the deep bond between them, showcasing the father’s commitment to making his daughter happy, even with limited resources.

The video resonated with many online, with netizens sharing their own experiences. One commenter, @imokywthouttellimoky, reflected: “It’s nice to see other people’s fathers doing this. My father rarely wants to, and when it’s mentioned, he says it’s too troublesome. I don’t even want anything expensive, just love is enough.”

Another, @taicon78, said: “I just sold my beloved motorcycle because my son is going to college and needs a lot of things. I’ve put the keys aside for now, for his sake, until he’s settled, God willing.” while @whoreen4 added: “Watching this is emotional. I can’t experience this myself, but I’ve promised that when I get married, my children will be treated this way — with love and sacrifice, no matter the circumstances.”

This father’s surprise shows that it’s not about the price tag, but the thought behind the gift.

Even with limited money, his effort to make his daughter happy speaks volumes.