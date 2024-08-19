SOCIAL media especially TikTok and Instagram are filled with thousands of influences flashing their latest luxurious vacations, cars and expensive handbags.

However, one well-known Malaysian man wishes influencers would take a different route.

Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin, Mydin Supermarket managing director was recently featured in the “Debonair Podcast” by former Miss Malaysia Deborah Priya Henry.

For those of you unfamiliar with the podcast, it is aimed at creating a safe, open space for candid conversations about finances.

In the 42-minute podcast, Ameer shared about his entrepreneurship journey and also dropped nuggets of wisdom on how influencers can help society.

This was following a question posed by Henry who spoke about the recent SPM results and how 10,000 students were absent from the 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations out of 447,416 candidates registered for the exams.

“I blame the influencers, I really blame these young fellas you know, who actually show off. If I have to come here and wear this branded thing, it actually means I can’t afford it,” he shares in the podcast.

He then uses the example of Elon Musk who is not seen wearing flashy brands.

But Ammer isn’t putting a damper on influencers. In fact he wants influencers to share their knowledge on how they earned their money.

“I keep telling these influencers. You make your money, it’s fine. Tell them how you made your money. But don’t show off that big car, sports car, big bungalow that you’re living in.

“If you are successful, share your knowledge and guide others to achieve their goals. Avoid showing off; instead, focus on uplifting and empowering those around you,” he advised in the video caption.

The video which has since gone viral had comments flooding in from TikTok users who agreed with Ameer.

“The real truth is that millionaires and billionaires don’t wear brands like Louis Vuitton, Coach, Balenciaga. They are the most simple and understated really,” commented Fyna.

“You wouldn’t believe what kind of double & pretentious life these so-called ‘influencers’ are living in. It’s baffling, & please don’t worship them like a god,” commented another.

