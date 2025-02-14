DRIVERS at Bulatan Mahkota were left bewildered when a Perodua Axia spun in circles—hundreds of times—like a malfunctioning merry-go-round.

Some onlookers thought it was a stunt gone wrong, while others speculated the driver might have been reenacting a scene from a Mr. Bean episode.

The bizarre incident, which occurred recently, was brought to an end when police officers from the Kluang district police headquarters(IPD Kluang) intervened and managed to stop the vehicle.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the incident.

A video of the spinning car has since gone viral on Instagram, sparking various reactions online. As expected, netizens wasted no time turning the incident into comedy gold.

One user called nabiehazlan suggested: “Maybe the driver just loves roundabouts—having too much fun spinning around and completely lost on where to go. Might as well just stay there and keep playing!”

“His car radio was probably playing Didi & Friends’ song “Pusing-Pusing Pokok Mulberry”. Haha!” nxjwa_06 commented.

“Waze forgot to say, “You have arrived at your destination”,” mhd.naqibzulfiqar wrote.

Another user called wak_proton claimed that he saw the car in the morning, stating: “It started spinning this morning... before 8am. Wak passed by at noon and still saw it going. Thought they were test-driving the Axia after a repair.”