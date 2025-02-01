KIND-HEARTED Samaritans are all around us. And they can even take form of a PDRM police officer!
In a heartwarming TikTok video which has recently gone viral, three police officers came to the assistance of a man who had ran the red light due to his faulty brakes.
According to the post on Polis Kota Setar’s Facebook page, the three officers were conducting a crime prevention patrol when they stopped a motorcyclist who had ran a red light.
Upon further questioning, the man confessed that he was unable to repair his bike’s faulty brakes due to financial struggles.
Moved by the man’s plight, the officers, Corporal Mohd Dazuki Mat Nor, along with Lance Corporals Mohamad Ikram Abdullah and Muhammad Adzhar Hakimi Yusof, brought the man’s motorcycle to a nearby workshop for repairs.
“The intention to correct for running the red light suddenly turned into something else, Allah tests us through the trials of others,” captioned Mohd Dazuki in his video.
The officers went to the extent of covering the entirety of the repair costs before allowing the motorcyclist and his children to resume their journey home safely.
The video has since amassed 1.5 million views and more than 7,000 comments from Malaysian netizens thanking the police officers for their sweet gesture.
“These are the officers who should be emulated and appreciated for understanding the hardships of others. May they always be under protection and blessings for their kind-heartedness,” praised @HappyBoy77.
The owner of the repair shop also thanked the kind officers, adding that the officers even paid for the servicing of the motorcycle.
“As the owner of the shop, I am truly grateful to the police officers who helped this man and his children. Not only did they fix the brakes, but they also serviced the motorcycle for him. Thank you to these PDRM officers,” commented @Mrfirdaus91.
Others also took to the comment section to share their own memorable experiences dealing with kind police officers.
“Just now, I was stopped at a roadblock., one police officer insisted on issuing a fine for speeding, but another officer asked why I was speeding. I explained that I had just come back from the pharmacy to buy medicine for my one-year-old child’s nebulizer at home. Immediately, he said it was fine and told me to go home, feeling sorry for my child. Thank you to the kind-hearted police officer,” shared @WomenOfEarth.
What a sweet gesture! Kudos to these three wonderful police officers.