KIND-HEARTED Samaritans are all around us. And they can even take form of a PDRM police officer!

In a heartwarming TikTok video which has recently gone viral, three police officers came to the assistance of a man who had ran the red light due to his faulty brakes.

According to the post on Polis Kota Setar’s Facebook page, the three officers were conducting a crime prevention patrol when they stopped a motorcyclist who had ran a red light.

Upon further questioning, the man confessed that he was unable to repair his bike’s faulty brakes due to financial struggles.

Moved by the man’s plight, the officers, Corporal Mohd Dazuki Mat Nor, along with Lance Corporals Mohamad Ikram Abdullah and Muhammad Adzhar Hakimi Yusof, brought the man’s motorcycle to a nearby workshop for repairs.

“The intention to correct for running the red light suddenly turned into something else, Allah tests us through the trials of others,” captioned Mohd Dazuki in his video.

The officers went to the extent of covering the entirety of the repair costs before allowing the motorcyclist and his children to resume their journey home safely.

