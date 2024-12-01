MOST establishments in Malaysia claim to be disability-friendly, but seeing staff members go above and beyond for the comfort of disabled persons is definitely a sight to behold.

A TikTok video published by the content creator on his profile @braderwheelchair has gone viral after he recounted a moving experience at the Berjaya Times Square Theme Park in Kuala Lumpur.

In the video, Nizhar thanks staff workers for assisting him in navigating the park.

“So, the tale goes like this: Last month, I had a strong desire to visit Times Square and ride the rollercoasters. Their employees went above and above to aid me.”

He continued, “Some of the employees, including the manager [who is dressed in pink], came down to assist me in using the escalator,“

In the video, workers can be seen keeping the man in a standing posture as a few others modify his wheelchair at the escalator.

Following that, five staff workers additionally rode the escalator with Nizhar to ensure he arrived safely.

According to him, the floor where the roller coaster was placed in the amusement park did not have elevator access. As a result, he required their aid in using the ride.

Explaining what transpired in the video, Nizhar explained that after successfully riding all of the attractions at the amusement park, he continued to compliment staff workers for going above and beyond to assist him throughout the process.

“I hope that other amusement park businesses would adopt more inclusive methods following this. “If I can, so can you,“ he said at the end of the video.

Many Malaysians were overcome with emotion in the comments section, praising the staff members at Berjaya Times Square Theme Park for going above and beyond their duties to assist a wheelchair user.

Adding that acts like this will encourage those with disabilities to visit these attractions more frequently.

Kudos to the Berjaya team for making everyone feel included!