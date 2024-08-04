Bomba personnel shares emergency tips on how to deal with snakes at homes during this Raya season

AS Malaysians prepare to celebrate Hari Raya soon, the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is urging the public to be on the lookout for an unexpected houseguest - snakes.

In a video released by Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), venomous animal handling trainer at Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy Eastern Region senior fire officer II, Wan Mohamed Faridzuan Wan Saiful Nizam shared a set of crucial steps to follow if you happen to encounter any types of serpent at home.

“Do not panic if you spot a snake. Keep a safe distance and try to determine its location,“ he said.

“Call emergency services immediately by dialling 999, JBPM and Civil Defence Force (APM) for assistance.

“We are operational throughout the Eid celebrations; we do not take holidays,“ he said.

While waiting for the rescue team to arrive, he urged residents to keep the snake in sight from a safe distance. This will allow the responders to quickly locate and address the situation, making it easier for them to catch upon reaching the scene.

JBPM also cautioned against provoking the snake, as this could potentially lead to harmful consequences.

“Avoid any sudden movements or actions that may agitate the snake. Remain vigilant and keep a safe distance,“ he said.

Wan Mohamed Faridzuan added that the unexpected appearance of snakes in homes is not uncommon, particularly during festive seasons when increased human activity and environmental changes can disrupt their natural habitats.

In early March, it was reported that JBPM received over 5,000 snake-catching calls nationwide in the first two months of this year.

The surge in snakes is also attributed to the damp weather during the monsoon season and subsequent heat, prompting the reptiles to seek new shelter.

