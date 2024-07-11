THE issue of low salaries remains a hot topic in Malaysia, as many struggle with stagnant wages that lag behind the rising cost of living.

A TikTok user’s response to Malaysia’s fresh graduate salary debate has struck a chord with many, particularly the older generation.

In a two-minute clip posted on TikTok, user Adalyna @kerjazz points out what she calls “the most hypocritical thing” about the society’s approach to wages.

“We say ‘the government needs to increase the minimum wage,‘ ‘living costs are too high,‘ and ‘our salaries are too low.’

“We complain every day, but when the younger generation voices out and expects an entry-level salary of RM3,000 to RM3,500, everyone reacts poorly, making a joke of it,“ she lamented.

The creator takes aim at comments under another viral TikTok video she saw, which asked the younger generation if RM3,000 is a reasonable starting salary for fresh graduates.

“The video went viral a few days ago, but I still see the same comments like ‘My time was worse,‘ ‘It was already low back then,‘ and ‘Life was harder back then.’

“If you think life is a competition where the person with the hardest life wins, it will never end. Our salaries will always remain low and stagnant,“ she adds.

She makes her case for better starting pay: “In this context, I think it’s reasonable for fresh graduates to demand a RM3k salary. Why? Because ten years ago, the average salary for a fresh graduate was around RM2k to RM2.5k. Fast forward to 2024, and the cost of living has risen.”

“How can we become a high-income country if our current salaries are still stagnant compared to what they were ten years ago, if not lower?” she questions.

While acknowledging that some expectations, like a RM5k starting salary, might be high, she stands by her position.

“We’re talking about salaries of RM3k to RM3.5k. It’s a good start because the first salary you receive is crucial for your career growth.”

“Stop being toxic with comments like ‘My time was this’ and ‘My time was that,‘ because today is different.

“Today is not the same as the past.

“Why would you want others to go through what you went through?”

“As the saying goes, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world.’

“So, if not this generation seeking a deserving salary, who else would?

“If you want change, you have to move toward it, not be toxic like this,“ she concluded.

The video sparked discussions, with other netizens expressing similar sentiment.

Fei_Swift commented: “It’s fair to demand a higher salary if you can perform the work.

“However, many fresh graduates expect high salaries similar to those with experience but lack the skills to deliver.”

Another user Hajar Fairuz said: “I started with RM2,500, 14 years ago. So, it only makes sense for fresh graduates to expect RM3k now.”

Meanwhile, AqmalSapri warned: “The issue is whether companies can afford these salaries.

“If they can, that’s great, but let’s not ignore the current state of Malaysia’s economy.”

Death_eraser opined: “Malaysia’s labour laws are not enforced strongly, and even worse, they haven’t been updated to meet current needs.

“This leads to the exploitation of the working class.”

The debate over fair starting salaries shows a clear gap between generations, calling for wages that reflect Malaysia’s current economic realities and meet fresh graduates’ expectations.