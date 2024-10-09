IN a clothing store, customers typically try on outfits to see how well it fits and the same habit of course extends to extravagant outfits for special occasions.

However, instances where the outfit’s quality is affected especially in terms of smell could pose a certain inconvenience but at the end of the day, the customer does have a right to try on the clothing item.

A woman in China claimed a bridal shop “cheated” her after making her purchase a wedding dress she tried on, claiming it smelled of body odour.

Posted on Xiaohongshu by @momo王, the bride-to-be and her fiancee went to a “well-known” establishment and tried two dresses and handed the sales assistant back the first one as she did not like it.

Momo added that the first floor of the bridal shop did not have any air-conditioning, making it very “hot and stuffy”.

“I handed the first dress back to the sales assistant. I noticed her expression change, but at that time I didn’t pay much attention and continued to try on the second dress,” she said.

Momo did not like the second dress either and handed it back to the sales assistant but upon leaving the store after changing, the sales assistant demanded that they compensate for the first wedding dress after discovering an “unusual smell” on it.

The couple were taken aback and argued with the saleswoman. Moments later, the sales assistant called up the shop’s management, a middle-aged woman, who, within 10 minutes, came into the store and repeated the same thing to the couple regarding the dress.

“Because I had left a smell on the dress - presumably body odour - we were required to buy the dress,” she added.

While Momo admitted to having “a bit of body odour”, she defended that the hot and stuffy conditions of the shop’s first floor resulted in her sweating “a little” during the dress fitting, possibly contributing to the smell on the dress but the situation nevertheless made Momo “embarrassed and angry”.

Both parties argued some more to the point Momo called her uncle over to mediate the situation.

The intervention turned out unbeneficial on Momo’s end as she had to fork out 2,000 yuan (RM1,223) in the end for a wedding dress she did not want in the first place.

Netizens mostly sided with the bridal shop’s side as body odour can affect the quality of the clothing items and doubted her claims of having “a little bit” of body odour.

Another user, who owns a bridal boutique, pointed out how difficult it is to wash body odour off wedding dresses and can render the outfits unfit for sale, making it difficult for their business.