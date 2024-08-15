WEDDINGS are not a cheap affair. So its understandable that at weddings, angpows or red packets filled with money are given to the newly-weds.
They are also a symbol of good luck, happiness and life.
But here comes the serious question: How much angpow is acceptable and reasonable for a wedding?
One particularly frustrated Malaysian bride took to social media to vent about the measly amount of money she received from her colleagues at her wedding.
In an anonymous post shared on XUAN Play, the woman passionately wrote that she had actually started planning her wedding four years ago, with an intimate event in mind.
However the Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on her bridal plans. She then ranted that after the pandemic was over, prices took a hike, epecially wedding banquets and bridal photography.
“In the end, I had to choose an ideal location that wasn’t cheap, but at least it was a place I had dreamed of,” expressed the woman.
She added that every minute detail in her wedding was carefully selected by her— the colour coordination, food, host, photographer, videographer, makeup artist, bridesmaid dresses and evening gown.
“My husband and I only invited 100 people, so everyone there was a VIP in my eyes,” said the woman.
She added she was eager to open the red envelopes, explaining that they had to pay off all the expenses a month before the wedding.
“Naturally, I hoped we wouldn’t lose too much, and I was curious to see which of these so-called VIPs were genuine.”
ALSO READ: Boss forgoes annual dinner, gives staff RM1.5k angpows
Much to her horror, the woman alleged her colleagues had let her down immensely as each of them had only given her RM120 each.
“HELLO! It’s 2024, is there still any wedding banquet priced at RM120 per person? Do you think it’s still 20 years ago? We still have to pay 16 percent tax, plus the cost of alcohol,” said the frustrated woman.
If that wasn’t painful enough, the woman shared that one of her colleagues had requested for three seats at her wedding— for her colleague, husband and 13-year-old daughter.
But a week before the wedding, the colleague informs her that her husband will not be able to attend the wedding.
“Isn’t that last-minute notice? Even if he doesn’t come, don’t you still have to pay? She thought that just informing me was enough.
“As for that so-called colleague, she brought her 13-year-old daughter, and the two of them only gave RM228. Yes, you read that right, RM228! That’s RM114 per person,” said the woman, clearly disappointed,
She then went on to vent about how she lost sleep for several nights after opening the red envelopes.
“If you can’t afford it, don’t say you’ll attend. After all, it’s hard-earned money, and I invited you because I considered you VIPs.
“Put yourself in my shoes. How would you feel if I gave RM120 at your wedding? It’s 2024, please wake up! If I don’t vent this out, I feel like I’ll only feel worse!”
What do you think? Was the woman right?
Was RM120 insufficient for all the hard work and expenses that was place into the wedding?
READ MORE: M’sian employer forks out RM6,000 for CNY game where staff can ‘scoop’ as much cash as they can