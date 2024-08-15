WEDDINGS are not a cheap affair. So its understandable that at weddings, angpows or red packets filled with money are given to the newly-weds.

They are also a symbol of good luck, happiness and life.

But here comes the serious question: How much angpow is acceptable and reasonable for a wedding?

One particularly frustrated Malaysian bride took to social media to vent about the measly amount of money she received from her colleagues at her wedding.

In an anonymous post shared on XUAN Play, the woman passionately wrote that she had actually started planning her wedding four years ago, with an intimate event in mind.

However the Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on her bridal plans. She then ranted that after the pandemic was over, prices took a hike, epecially wedding banquets and bridal photography.

“In the end, I had to choose an ideal location that wasn’t cheap, but at least it was a place I had dreamed of,” expressed the woman.

She added that every minute detail in her wedding was carefully selected by her— the colour coordination, food, host, photographer, videographer, makeup artist, bridesmaid dresses and evening gown.

“My husband and I only invited 100 people, so everyone there was a VIP in my eyes,” said the woman.

She added she was eager to open the red envelopes, explaining that they had to pay off all the expenses a month before the wedding.

“Naturally, I hoped we wouldn’t lose too much, and I was curious to see which of these so-called VIPs were genuine.”

