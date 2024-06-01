NETIZENS intrigue about unconventional ‘hybrid’ wedding reception.

A remarkable “hybrid” wedding reception, which featured the groom physically present while the bride joined via video call, has captured the attention of social media users.

The video, posted by the bride, Fatihah Zahra, on her TikTok account @tyazara_, has garnered 1.9 million views and almost 120,000 likes within just four days.

The footage presented a series of wedding moments, showcasing the groom seated alone on the wedding dais, engaged in communication with his bride through a video call.

Expressing her sentiments in a heartfelt caption, Fatihah apologized to her husband, acknowledging the unusual circumstances of him sitting alone during their wedding ceremony.

In the video, she revealed that she had fallen ill and could only attend her wedding day virtually due to hospitalization, connecting with her husband who sat solo on the dais.

“I was admitted to the hospital five days before the ceremony, and the doctor insisted I stay due to the inflammation of my lungs, requiring oxygen support. Fortunately, I was in good health during the ‘akad nikah’ (solemnization), or else I would have felt even more despondent,“ she explained.

Regrettably, Fatihah couldn’t wear her bridal dress that day as she was hospitalised in Kuala Lumpur while the reception took place in Kedah.

Viewers of the video expressed shock and admiration at the couple’s resilience in proceeding with the wedding despite the unconventional circumstances, praising their strength and commitment.