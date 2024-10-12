DECEMBER maybe a time where rain is a constant in Malaysia but that doesn’t stop the shopping malls from putting on their best Christmas decor.

From 100-foot-tall Christmas trees to twinkling lights, it’s simply a sight for sore eyes.

Even tourists have time and time again express wonderment at the Christmas festivities in Malaysia.

British tourist Jessica Jayne took to her TikTok was in disbelief to see how festive the capital city is during Christmas.

Jayne who was in Pavillion Bukit Bintang said that the display was “one of the most beautiful Christmas display’s” that she had ever witnessed.

She shared that she was initially “nervous” of being in Malaysia for Christmas as she was unsure if it would be festive but she happily announced that it was “off to a good start”.

She stepped outside the mall to check out more of the decorations before adding that this was her first time in a “hot country” during this time of the year.

“I reckon at night when this is all lit up, this is going to look so nice. Definitely going to have to come back in the evening,” gushed Jayne.

She then made her way to Fahrenheit88, where she continued to marvel at the decor hung at the entrance of the shopping mall.

I’m so shocked that Kuala Lumpur is so festive! How beautiful are all of the Christmas decorations,” she captioned her video.

Jayne’s video has since amassed more than 200,000 views and Malaysian netizens have flooded the comment section with suggestions on other places she should visit in Malaysia for Christmas decor.

“Do go to KLCC at night. Highest Christmas tree in Malaysia. With colourful lights. And also a water fountain,” said @Shahir.

“Welcome to Malaysia try visit all the malls. All Malaysian malls are geared for each and every festival. Every mall spend millions every season for its decorations. Do try visit Genting Highland too,” commented Alfred Aw.

“You should go to Berjaya Times Square Mall too. It’s near with Pavilion Mall. There’s a lot of cheap n beautiful clothes, bag, shoes. They also have big tree Christmas decorations,” shared seeuintheaisle_.

