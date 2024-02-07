A good dental experience is important.

After all when the patient receives great care and has a positive experience, they’re more likely to share that experience with others, personally and online.

And hence why British woman, Sairahayati took to her TikTok to share her impressive dental experience in Damansara Uptown.

Saira who had her crown fitted in London back in 2021 explained that her crown had came off during a meal and she was in urgent need to get it fitted again.

“I am really annoyed, this is Zirconia,” she said in the video, pointing to her teeth, adding she paid a whopping £500 (RM2,971) to a private dentist in London to fix her broken tooth.

“He managed to save the tooth from root canal with a crown but due to the way that my bite lays we had to switch from porcelain to Zirconia.

ALSO READ: UK tourist praises Malaysian drivers’ patience, generosity

“Zirconia is meant to be the strongest tooth crown however due to the bite not setting correctly he had to shave down. That explains now why this crown broke,” she later explained in the caption of the video.

After the procedure, she explained that her experience at the dentist here fared better compared to her experience back home.

“God knows how much discomfort that caused,” said Saira, recalling her dental experience.

She added that she was deeply impressed by the dentist’s technology, expertise and efficiency in fixing her tooth.

She then goes on to explain how the dentist had cemented the crown back because she was not able to use the existing crown long-term and that it was only a temporary fix as

“This has cost me RM150. I have to say exceptionally professional, brilliant.

“Technology in Malaysia when it comes to dentistry is a little bit more advanced than in London, which is another reason to stay in Malaysia right?” quipped the woman.

READ MORE: Excited foreigner bursts into tears witnessing Christmas decorations at M’sian mall