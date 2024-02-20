MALAYSIANS have had their fair share of bad drivers on the road especially during peak traffic however, an English tourist says otherwise.

A Reddit user has shared their experience of driving on Malaysian roads during his two week stay in Johor Bahru and Malacca and praised Malaysian drivers for their “patience and generosity.”

“Although it seems you get way more traffic jams than we have back home and the lights stay on red for a lot longer here, I never saw any road rage or d***head driving.

“You guys are so generous about letting people onto the main road/merging on the motorway. It’s so pleasant, I never had to “fight” my way into a road or lane, people just let you in with a friendly wave,” the Reddit user wrote in their post.

Not only that, they elaborated on how Malaysian roads are “well-designed”, pointing out a separate lane added so one does not “wait at the main traffic lights” if they want to turn left.

“Also if you want to turn right, there’s usually a dedicated lane so the people who want to go straight on aren’t stuck behind you,” they added.

Aside from their mostly positive experience driving in these two states, they did encounter a driver trying to get past them by tailgating.

Netizens refused to believe the tourist’s claims, jokingly asking them if they did actually come to Malaysia, to which they replied that Malaysians were “underselling” themselves and insisted that driving in the country was always a “pleasure.”

However, a British person who claimed to be living in Malaysia voiced out his observations during their time driving.

“None of that sounds familiar. What you have are people who don’t know how to use roundabouts. People that decide at literally the last possible second to go across three lanes to turn left. Red lights are a suggestions,” they commented.

Meanwhile, others commented how Malaysian drivers differ in each state.