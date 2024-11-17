A driver who was believed to have accidentally stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes could count her lucky stars, after her car plunged into the Mines Lake in Seri Kembangan, recently.

According to a TikTok video by user Kak Diamond Channel, showed the car submerging in the water while a woman was heard screaming for help.

In the video, a boat with several security workers heading towards the vehicle. It is learnt that the woman was eventually rescued but the vehicle remains at the lake bed.

The TikTok video by social media user Kak Diamond Channel was viewed one million times and liked by nearly 11,600 users.

Additionally, several netizens highlighted the lack of a barricade near the lake, which in turn could have prevented the unfortunate incident.