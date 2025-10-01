A viral video has shed light on a cunning tactic used by car thieves to trick unsuspecting drivers into leaving their vehicles unattended.

Shared by @metacarauto, the clip serves as a warning for all drivers, showcasing how criminals exploit a simple yet effective method to steal cars.

The video reenacts the scenario: a thief approaches a parked car and covers its reverse camera, waiting for the driver to arrive.

As the driver enters the vehicle and attempts to reverse, they notice something obstructing the rearview camera.

Concerned, they step out of the car to investigate, often forgetting to lock the doors. This provides the thief with the perfect opportunity to jump into the driver’s seat and make a quick getaway.

The video has garnered over 3.3 million views, 63,100 likes and 1,900 comments.

User NendaSweet commented: “This content serves as a lesson: even if you step out of your car for a moment, you must be extra cautious, especially if you’re alone. With the engine running and the keys inside, thieves can easily carry out their plan.”

“Why not just drive off immediately, and why do you need to shift into reverse gear?” Fadly Sudin241 questioned.

“You all don’t understand—before shifting into Drive (D), the person first went to Reverse (R), then Neutral (N), and finally Drive (D). So when they shifted into Reverse, they noticed the camera wasn’t working. After that, they got out. In situations like this, it’s advised to turn off the engine before getting out,” jihadfisabillilah wrote.