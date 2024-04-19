Careless rubbish disposal sparks outrage in Penang

A disturbing video circulating on TikTok has sparked outrage in Penang, Malaysia.

The footage, uploaded by user @ridhwan832, shows a parked car with a shattered windshield, the culprit: a plastic bag overflowing with trash carelessly tossed from a nearby apartment window.

This incident highlights a persistent problem in high-rise communities – residents disregarding designated rubbish collection rooms or chutes in favor of throwing garbage from balconies or windows.

Additionally, this not only creates an eyesore but also poses a serious safety hazard, as evidenced by the damaged car.

The video further depicts the plastic bag lying on the car’s hood, its contents scattered around, while the shattered windshield speaks volumes about the impact.

On top of that, the car owner’s helplessness is evident, underscoring the frustration and inconvenience caused by such irresponsible and unsanitary behavior.

The uploader urges the authorities to track down the perpetrator and emphasizes the need for residents to utilise designated waste disposal facilities.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community responsibility and the potential consequences of littering from high-rise buildings.

