FINDING a good parking spot near a restaurant or any sort of eatery can be a bit of a frustrating experience in Malaysia, depending on the area itself.

Sometimes, the reason why it is difficult to get parking is probably due to cars occupying the space for too long, prompting many to give up and leave for another place instead.

Food court stall owners in Cheras have expressed their frustration with car owners who use the parking spaces for too long, causing them to lose potential customers due to not being able to find any spots.

ALSO READ: Illegally parked Honda gets rear-ended by cement truck after blocking road in SS15

It is believed, according to A post on X by @AzrulIzzaham, the car owners stay in the nearby apartment or other residences in the food court’s vicinity thus, limiting the amount of parking spots due to being parked there for a long period of time.

The post showed an image of a car with notes stuck around the windows, reminding the vehicle owners not to “steal” these parking spaces.

A video attached also showed several other parked cars with similar notices stuck on it.

Commenters under the post suggested to charge for the parking space to solve the issue since the method can deter parking spaces in the area being occupied for too long.

ALSO READ: Netizen expresses frustration over parking spot being booked with a chair