PARKING issues in residential areas, from flats to high-end condominiums, are becoming increasingly common in Malaysia.

A recent post by @HezeriSamsuri on X has gained widespread attention after he reported a parking spot being reserved with only a plastic chair.

In his post, he shared a picture of a note that read, “This is my parking. If someone puts a chair (on the parking spot), it means that the spot is owned by someone. You can’t just take the chair and put it in front of my house. Are you smart or stupid, did you not learn how to be civilised?”

He criticised this practice, stating, “Following this logic, if I have a meeting at KLCC tomorrow, should I place a plastic chair in the parking spot closest to the door tonight? Is that fair?”

His post showed the perceived unfairness and lack of consideration involved in reserving parking spots in this manner.

The incident has sparked a debate about parking etiquette and the challenges faced by residents in areas with limited parking spaces.

Many commenters agreed with him, pointing out that such practices create unnecessary tension among neighbours and violate common courtesy.

The practice of using objects like chairs and cones to reserve parking spaces is not just inconsiderate but also illegal.

Under Section 50(3) of the Road Transport Act 1987, it is prohibited to place any object on a road that may cause an obstruction, including parking spaces.

X user @wanhelm33 suggested local councils install signboards to indicate shared parking areas and that residential management should educate residents on proper parking etiquette.

“Local councils need to make it clear where shared parking is allowed and manage it properly,“ the user said.

“The lack of enforcement has made this a habit. Developers should provide enough parking spaces so these disputes don’t occur,“ stated @JPS39717155, calling for action from municipal authorities.

@hariththicke also questioned the effectiveness of current enforcement measures and proposed the Joint Management Body (JMB) should take a more active role in managing parking issues and preventing unauthorised parking reservations.

ALSO READ:

Car owners criticised for parking under covered walkway in LRT station, inconveniencing drivers, pedestrians

Illegally parked Honda gets rear-ended by cement truck after blocking road in SS15

Differently-abled M’sian man fined after parking in OKU space

Singaporean man ‘chops’ parking spot at Johor mall by ‘human parking’