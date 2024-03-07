IF you reside in Selangor or KL, then you are definitely well-versed with drivers who double park or simply park irresponsibly without care for other motorists.

One car owner however had to learn his lesson the hard way when his car was damaged due to his selfish way of parking.

Passerby Spidey-mg3 took to his TikTok account to share the incident which occurred in SS15, Subang Jaya.

In the video, a cement truck could be clearly seen struggling to pass through the road due to a black Honda which was parked way outside of the designated area, thus blocking the road for larger vehicles like the cement truck.

One could clearly see the Honda jutting out, when compared to the other cars who were parked in the designated car parks.

The frustrated cement truck driver could be seen attempting to manoeuvre the heavy vehicle, trying to get out of the Honda’s way.

It did not help the situation that there was a Kancil that was double-parked on the other side of the road.

In the seventh-second of the video, the Honda could be seen with visible damage on its rear end.

“Subang SS15 problem,” captioned the user in his video.

Many TikTok users agreed that the owner of the black Honda had it coming for the way he parked, even expressing their satisfaction at seeing the damaged vehicle.

“So satisfied watching this. Try parking where you like again,” said a netizen.

“In my opinion, the owner of the car deserves it. Just causing trouble to people.

“If this person has neighbours, I am sure he would cause trouble to his neighbours as well,” expressed another.

