A Chinese company turned its annual meeting into an unforgettable event by stacking up RM35 million in cash and letting employees grab as much as they could count.

Henan Mine Crane Co. Ltd, based in China’s Henan province, laid out 60 million yuan (about RM36 million) on a nearly 70-meter-long table on January 25, giving employees a thrilling opportunity to take home as much money as they could accurately count within a set time limit.

ALSO READ: Worker in China scores RM3.69m in company lottery draw, forced to share winnings with colleagues

The game, which quickly turned the workplace into a frenzy of fast-moving fingers, required teams of 30 to select two members with the fastest hands to count the money they collected.

According to reports from Dahe Fortune Cube and The Paper, one lucky employee managed to pocket 100,000 yuan (about RM60,000) in just 15 minutes.

“This year, the company sold more than 128,000 cranes, with a net profit of 260 million yuan (about RM160 million). There is no pressure to pay out a year-end bonus of 100 million yuan (about RM60 million),” said the company’s president.

Originally, the firm planned to distribute 40 million yuan (about RM24 million) during the event.

However, as the excitement escalated, the chairman spontaneously added another 20 million yuan (about RM12 million) to the prize pool.

The company’s president, Wei Xueming, addressed online speculation about the event being a publicity stunt, stating: “We can afford to ‘show off’ because we have the capital and confidence.

“The company has no bank loans or external financing. Last year, we even advanced 2.7 billion yuan to support business managers,” he said.