MALAYSIA is a food lover’s paradise and it’s something we’re very proud of.

However, a video featuring two disgruntled Chinese tourists expressing dissatisfaction with Malaysian food has circulated widely on social media.

In the footage, initially shared on Douyin, a man could be seen advising other fellow Chinese tourists to bring instant noodles when visiting Malaysia, criticising not just the food at the restaurants but as well of the local instant noodles.

Another clip shows the tourists eating roadside noodles, describing them as “average”. He then goes on to suggest his fellow tourists bring their own instant noodles and pickled vegetables.

The male tourist even joked that travelling in Malaysia is an effective way to lose weight.

“I think I’ve lost weight in just a few days after coming to Malaysia.”

The video’s translation stirred outrage among Malaysia netizens, with some condemning the tourists’ rudeness.

A Chinese Malaysian from Kuching also criticised them for complaining about the country’s food and urged them to research and visit reputable restaurants before making sweeping judgements.