WE’VE always heard stories of people making a concerted effort to move to the city in search of a better life, but not always about the latter.

Recently, Wenzi, a young Chinese national born in the year 2000, posted on the Chinese social media site Douyin about his experience of “moving” to a bamboo shed in the mountains.

The 23-year-old constructed a bamboo shed on the brink of a hillside cliff in Xiaxi, Wanshan, Guizhou, and he had been residing there since Sept 2023, according to See Hua Daily.

Every two weeks, he begins his day by going to the market to replenish his food supplies and other essentials.

You can also find him in the shed raising pigs, cultivating vegetables, and creating videos for his Douyin account.

When discussing his life in the mountains, he claimed that having his two dogs by his side keeps him from feeling lonely.

“I am not completely isolated from the world; I do return home every two weeks,“ he continued.

“Although it may be clickbait on my part to say that I’m retiring to the mountains, I adore my perfect home that I built there.” He asserted.

To provide some additional background, Wenzi was a blue-collar worker who did not complete his high school degree.

He previously worked in a construction site, a garment factory, and as a car mechanic. After a few years, he made the decision to return home because he was tired of living among machines.

“My life is fulfilling every day, and it is not easier than going to work—it is just a different lifestyle,“ he added in his post.

The young man had also made sure to give himself a year to achieve his goal, and he would undoubtedly return to the city to resume his job if his decision didn’t bear fruit.