PETALING JAYA: Aidilfitri celebrations for a family came to a startling halt after they discovered a moulted snakeskin inside the air-conditioner of their home in Kampung Kota Aur, Sik, Kedah, yesterday.

It is learnt that a family member had initially heard a loud hissing sound within the air-conditioner before calling the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel to assist.

According to Berita Harian, Sik Bomba chief Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil, said the department received a call regarding the matter at 7pm, yesterday before deploying a team of seven personnel to the location.

“After initially checking the premises for 15 minutes, the operation team only found the snakeskin inside the air-conditioning unit.

“The team continued to inspect other parts of the house to find the snake but the reptile had already gone missing.

“Based on the snakeskin, we believed that it belonged to a monocled cobra,” he told the Malay daily when contacted, today.

He advised the public to remain cautious as the hot weather spell could prompt the cold-blooded creatures to seek shelter in a cool and damp environment.

