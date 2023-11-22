Coldplay fans spotted queuing up outside Bukit Jalil Stadium as early as last night

KUALA LUMPUR: Ahead of tonight’s ever awaited concert by the highly regarded rock band Coldplay, fans quickly lined up to reserve their places outside the National Bukit Jalil Stadium.

In a video posted to TikTok by user @nickyalias, fans were seen eating breakfast while seated on the ground in the line.

Some came as early as 8am, especially those in standing zones, determined to beat the crowd and guarantee a stress-free experience.

“There is enough food for a potluck, tents are available, and we are ready for the rain.” TikTok user @nickyalias stated.

Fans on social media were ecstatic to see pictures of frontman Chris Martin and his bandmates stepping off a private jet and videos from the previous night’s sound check.

In addition, a long line of eagerly awaited fans from across the nation have arrived with their mats and tents—not to mention food.

This evening, at 8.30 pm, the band will be playing its first-ever performance in Kuala Lumpur.

In order to guarantee a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, police released a comprehensive advisory that included important do’s and don’ts.