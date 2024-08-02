Coldplay’s very first concert in Malaysia which was held on the Nov 22 2023 had sold 81,812 tickets.

The popular British alternative rock band posted on their X account that their Kuala Lumpur concert was the most-attended concert of their career.

This is an impressive feat as Kuala Lumpur only performed one night unlike Singapore where Coldplay performed for six nights.

“Coldplay’s gig at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium grossed $10,904,369 (RM51.9 million) from 81,812 tickets sold.

“It’s the most attended concert of their career!”

The band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour ($129.3M) is now the highest-grossing Asian tour by a Western act, surpassing Paul McCartney’s Out There ($79.1M).