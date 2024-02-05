Experienced with driving in Malaysia? Then you’d probably be familiar with the potholes that have been plaguing Malaysian roads.

And no driver wants to hit a pothole as it could potentially damage your car's suspension and alignment.

Recently, a good Samaritan took it upon himself to warn other motorists of a dangerous deep hole in a road in Rawang.

In the 36-second video shared by TikTok user @roti.john.bhai, the hole could be seen in the middle of a busy road.

The man could be seen standing by the roadside with a tree branch as he waits for the traffic to slow down.

From the 25th second onwards, the man walks over to the hole and places the tree branch inside of it to alert motorists about the rather hazardous pothole.

The scary bit was the branch was relatively long but the deep hole could fit almost the entirety of the branch- this could definitely pose a danger to motorists driving by, especially motorcyclists.

“Attention please, deep hole on the way to Bandar Country Homes just after Jusco traffic light. Please be careful guys,” the TikTok user captioned the video, warning other users about the presence of this pothole.

The video has garnered over 245,000 views and 5,400 likes on the platform from TikTok users who thanked the kind Samaritan for his good deed.

“Where is the YB in this location? Abang, thank you so much for putting that tree branch. At least people know to avoid the hole,” commented a user.

Another netizen shared how he was a victim of a similar pothole, “Yesterday, I hit a pothole under the Cheras flyover and it was a similar hole to this one.”

We hope the authorities take note of this hole and get it patched up soon!