A crocodile was sighted in a flooded residential area in Bintulu, Sarawak, sparking safety concerns among residents.

The reptile is believed to have strayed due to rising floodwaters, with viral videos circulating online showing it roaming the area.

A widely shared post on X by user @datukhensem urged the public to exercise caution.

“The sighting of a crocodile was reported in a flooded residential area in Bintulu, Sarawak.

“Please ensure that children do not play in the floodwaters. May everything be eased,” the post read.

Meanwhile, a TikTok video by user Kamek Miak Sarawak captured another sighting of a crocodile in Sabiew, Bintulu.

Both videos, recorded from a distance, did not provide a clear indication of the crocodile’s size.

Netizens reacted in the comments, with some even drawing comparisons to the movie Crawl.

“Crawl Sarawak... as it is, Sarawak has the most crocodiles,” Alle J.N. wrote, while, _ha_ha0 stated, “Reminds me of the movie Crawl.”

Ayzelle Shop claimed: “The voice in the video is me. According to our knowledge, the crocodile is still stuck in one of the houses here.”

It was reported that, as of 8pm yesterday, 2,981 people from 862 families were housed in 36 PPS across Sarawak.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat stated that Serian recorded the highest number of displaced people, with 1,406 individuals from 453 families taking shelter in 15 PPS.

The other affected areas are Bau, Bintulu, Kuching, Kanowit, Miri, Samarahan, Sebuyau, Selangau, Siburan, Simunjan, Subis, and Tatau.