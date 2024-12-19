IT was a Crocodile Dundee moment for the team of 12 Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) personnel from Melaka, Selangor, and Perak after managing to capture an elusive yet massive 400kg saltwater crocodile, last night.

The 4.3 meter reptile was caught near a tidal control gate in Klebang, Melaka as the team was reportedly on the hunt for the animal since December 13.

Melaka Perhilitan director Petra Sulai had reportedly said that the team detected the crocodile in the waters near the tidal gate around 5pm and immediately set a trap.

“The trap worked like a snare,“ he told the New Straits Times.

The Perhilitan team, which comprised veterans with over 30 years of experience in catching crocodiles, had tried three times to snare the crocodile.

“We couldn’t snare its snout as it did not want to leave the area. After that, it tried to escape towards Sungai Malim.

“We finally managed to snare it on our fourth attempt at 10pm,“ he was quoted as saying, adding that they were assisted by Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) personnel.

The operation to snare the crocodile soon attracted a large crowd, including nearby villagers, causing a 1km traffic crawl along Jalan Klebang.

The team, Petra said, took almost two hours to pull the crocodile from the water.

It is learnt that the reptile is believed to have eaten three goats belonging to farmers in Kampung Tengah prior to its capture.

The crocodile which has yet to be named will be sent to a temporary conservation site.