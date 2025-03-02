A netizen recently took to social media to express frustration over restaurants using AI-generated images on food delivery apps instead of real photos of their dishes.

In a post on the r/malaysia Reddit thread, user @robottoe shared a screenshot of a restaurant listing, questioning its choice of photos. “Can’t y’all just take proper real-life photos rather than this monstrosity?” he lamented.

The screenshot clearly showed that the food images were AI-generated, sparking debate about misleading advertising.

@robottoe further expressed annoyance that the restaurant charged high prices yet seemed uninterested in making the effort to take proper food pictures.

“Not only is it expensive, but they’re also too lazy to take proper food photos,“ he wrote.

His post quickly gained traction, with many users sharing similar frustrations about the growing trend of AI-generated product images.

“This is literally false advertising meant to mislead customers. Taking food photos isn’t that hard—even smartphone cameras can do the job. Anything real is better than this AI nonsense. If there’s one type of photography that AI can’t replace, it’s product photography,“ commented @silverking12345.

Others voiced their disapproval by pledging to avoid such businesses.

“Thank you for sharing. I’ll boycott restaurants that do this. Using AI-generated images means they don’t care about their own products. If they don’t care, why should I?” wrote @FenHariel89.

Meanwhile, @Yixl69 acknowledged that while AI images might help with branding, they should not misrepresent the actual product.

“I don’t mind them using AI images for their store, but they better make sure the food I receive looks exactly like the picture.”

