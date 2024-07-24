CHINESE Muslim restaurants are mushrooming at a rapid rate in Malaysia.

After all, who doesn’t appreciate a bowl of halal hand-pulled minced beef noodles and a plate of dumplings.

But what this particular customer didn’t appreciate was the ‘decor’ hung at the Chinese Muslim restaurant she had visited.

Wa Nita Ini took to her Facebook account on July 19 to share how a customer had approached her, questioning her on her choice of using lanterns to decorate her eatery.

“Today, there was a customer who asked me to recite the 2 Kalimah Syahadah (an Islamic oath).

“Is this a Malay shop or a Chinese shop? Are you Muslim? Who is the owner? Then why are there lanterns?” questioned the customer, rather persistently.

The owner respected where the customer came from and that she respects the customer’s concern as in Islam, one must know what they’re putting into their body but felt the way the customer spoke to her was not in a nice manner.

“Yes sister, it’s a Malay shop and Muslim-owned and the lanterns are because our concept is Chinese style,” said Wa Nita to the customer, even admitting that she was the owner.

Despite hearing the explanation, the customer did not find the reasoning sufficient and even asked Wa Nita to declare her faith.

“Even lanterns are an issue,” lamented the owner.

“To me, the ‘tanglung’ is just a lamp,” she concluded.

The post has since garnered attention online, with many netizens in disbelief at the customer’s ignorance.

“I don’t understand. That thing is just a decorative lamp, not meant for worship. Even Islam in China uses it for decoration,” commented Noraziah.

“Was she planning on eating the lantern? This is a person that did not attend school,” said another.

