IF you are a frequent visitor of night markets or ‘pasar malam’, then you would be familiar with the presence of drink vendors and their assortment of thirst-quenching beverages.

And these drinks are simply too good to resist.

However, for one customer, his recent trip to a local night market took a disappointing turn.

Malaysian netizen, Reyza Arz took to his Facebook account to lament about a beverage he purchased at a night market located in Setia Alam.

He shared that he purchased one of ‘air balang’ for RM4 and much to his frustration, the entire drink only enabled him a measly three sips as the plastic cup was full of ice cubes.

“Night market in Setia Alam.

“A large drink costs RM4, three sips and the drink is finished.

“May the vendor always be haunted by Abuya at night,” captioned the customer in his post.

He also included a photograph of the beverage in his post and based on the picture, the ice cubes could be clearly seen filled almost to the brim of the plastic cup, leaving a little room at the top.

Reyza’s post has since gone viral on Facebook with 4,700 likes, 383 shares, and more than 200 comments from netizens.

“You should ask for less ice. But then they won’t give you any ice at all, and without ice, the price will be RM8!” Mohd Zamri commented.

Some also shared that they had experienced similar regret purchasing beverages at their local night markets.

“I regret buying at the night market too. The ice took up most of the drink. Then the ones with milk were mostly just sugar. It costs RM4, while at the mamak shop it’s only RM2.50. And it tastes richer,” shared Shah N Jit.

“That’s one of the reasons my wife and eldest child don’t like buying drinks from food trucks. Too much ice and too little to drink!” said Ismail Jaafar.

Have you experienced a similar situation?