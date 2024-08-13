A restaurant in Shah Alam is under fire after a customer discovered a live worm in their meal, sparking a viral social media uproar.

Farrah Rahman shared the horrifying incident on her TikTok account, posting a video showing a live worm wriggling on a piece of cucumber in what appears to be a plate of nasi ayam penyet.

She wrote: “Judge for yourselves. The staff didn’t even come to apologize. If I can make this go viral, what more can you, who are not even someone important. I’ve tolerated too much already!”

ALSO READ: Nauseating find in favourite noodles for hungry family from Johor

Her video quickly gained traction, inciting widespread disgust. Over 700 users liked the post, with more than 200 shares.

“The worm must be from the salad,” a user called Mother’s Of Three wrote.

“Didn’t they wash the vegetables... Oh my God... That’s why my husband rarely eats out at restaurants,“ another user called ana.. commented.

“Because at restaurants, they don’t clean the vegetables one by one. They just dip the whole bunch into a basin and rinse it off,” rynd150 pointed out.

“The food here isn’t cheap, so they should maintain cleanliness,” Mama Za commented.

“I don’t understand some people who say, ‘Oh, that’s just a vegetable worm’. It shows they didn’t wash or clean the ingredients before cooking,” serendipity wrote.