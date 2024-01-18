BUYING their favourite bowl of noodles that turned out to be littered with insect parts and worms proved to be a nauseating experience for a hungry family from Johor, as well as for Malaysians who viewed the pictures on a Facebook group posting.

The family’s plan to happily indulge in the noodles which they bought from a famous stall in Muar, Johor, quickly changed to a bad experience once they discovered ‘wiggly and disgusting’ stuff in their food.

“I assumed the black spots were food crumbs,“ the complainant said, expressing his disappointment and disgust with the entire episode.

The family had earlier placed an order for takeout from the well-known noodle stall and after returning to their residence, they opened the takeaway and served it on a plate before they noticed numerous dark crumbs which they first assumed was from the cooking wok.

As they were hungry, they ignored the dark crumbs and continued eating.

“I felt a sandy sensation after a few bites, paused for a few seconds and thought it was strange. It was only when we placed the dark crumbs on a white tissue paper that we realize they were insect parts and worms.

The complainant said he and his family felt sick and disgusted when they realized they had ingested insects and worms together with their favorite noodles.

The Facebook posting has since gone viral in Johor and many customers who claimed they had frequented the well-known stall expressed disgust with the way the food was prepared and sympathized with the family for their nauseating ordeal.