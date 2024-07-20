IN a recent TikTok post that’s causing quite a stir, a Malaysian customer was left flabbergasted after forking out RM40 for two boxes of fries.

Each box costs RM20 and includes specific sauces.

These fries, longer than your typical fast-food variety, were expected to be a treat. Instead, they left the customer feeling deceived.

ALSO READ: Man charged RM156 for three plates of mixed rice at JB restaurant

The portion size didn’t even fill the box, and the taste was described as more flour than potato.

“Does it taste like potato? Not at all. I give it a rating of 0.5.

“What an easy way for them to make money.”

“Might as well get Churros,” he lamented.

Social media users quickly chimed in, echoing the customer’s dismay and adding their own humorous takes.

“These fries are not like fries at all. It’s thick with flour, not with taste,” said one user.

Another joked, “Might as well get churros, which would be more satisfying.”

The comments continued with users questioning the value.

“Might as well buy a pack of fries from the speed mart and fry at home. You get 1kg from that,” suggested a practical commenter.

Another quipped, “A box for RM20? You might as well buy them and fry them at home. At least you’ll know what you’re getting!”

ALSO READ: Customer furious after paying RM29 for burgers which only had cucumbers inside