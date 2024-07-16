THE ingredients to a good burger is simple: a patty, vegetables and lashings of sauce sandwiched between two burger buns.

But imagine forking out money and getting just cucumbers and a burger bun. And the patty is nowhere to be found.

In a Facebook post which was originally shared by upset customer Fazlina Md Isa and later reshared by a page named Si Solihin, the woman shared that she had ordered three of the ‘Bajet Jimat’ cheesy burgers from a local fast food restaurant through a food delivery service.

However, much to her horror, the chicken patty from the cheesy burger was missing.

Based on the photographs she shared in her post, all that could be seen was a huge slice of cucumber sitting on a saucy burger bun.

“I ordered three cheesy burgers for my kids to eat, but what arrived were cucumber burgers.

“Which employee prepared this? What kind of joke is this? What kind of game is this?” exclaimed the furious woman in her post.

She added that even though she had requested a refund from the food delivery app, she was still not satisfied.

“I ordered because I wanted to eat, not because I wanted my money back,” said the frustrated woman.

She also attached a receipt of her order. The three ‘Bajet Jimat’ cheesy burgers had accumulated to RM29.70.

Naturally her post garnered attention from the amused netizens who were surprised to see the size of the cucumbers.

“This is the first time I have seen a sliced cucumber in the shape of a burger patty,” commented a netizen.

Many also commented that despite it being named ‘Bajet Jimat’, it wasn’t very affordable and that Ramly burgers were a much better option.

“If you look at the total price including delivery, each burger with just bread, cucumber, and mayo costs over RM9.00. My goodness, what kind of nonsense is this in terms of savings. A Ramly burger that cost RM9 would definitely be a special double with egg and cheese,” said another.

