DATUK Seri Vida’s trip to London took an unexpected turn when she was hit with a jaw-dropping bill for a short “beca” (rickshaw) ride through the city.

The Malaysian cosmetics mogul shared her shocking experience on TikTok, recounting how what seemed like a simple sightseeing tour ended up costing her a small fortune.

During her visit, Datuk Seri Vida decided to take a 15-minute rickshaw ride around London.

ALSO READ: Over 700 items seized from Datuk Seri Vida’s home for possible auction to settle RM1m debt

However, as she settled into the ride, she couldn’t help but notice she was the only passenger, with other pedestrians simply watching her.

“I started to wonder why no one else was riding it. Everyone was staring at me, thinking, ‘What’s she doing on that thing?’” she said in her video.

At the end of her ride, she was handed a bill for £200 (approximately RM1,128.20), a far cry from the modest fee she had anticipated.

Initially, the ride was priced at £235 (about RM1,325.87), but the rickshaw driver, perhaps under the assumption that she was a student, kindly offered a discount.

ALSO READ: Datuk Seri Vida’s daughter tells public to be patient over recent asset seizure

“A 15-minute ride that cost me over RM1,000? Who charges that much?” she said.

Netizens couldn’t hold back.

One user called Boss Jack commented: “Next time, ask for the price first, but oh well, that’s how rich people are right?”

“If you want to ride a rickshaw, just go to Melaka. In London, riding a rickshaw? Oh dear!” kosong wrote.